The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has denied responsibility for the stampede that took place outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations. The incident led to the deaths of 11 people. In a statement, KSCA claimed it was not involved in organising the event, managing entry gates or handling the crowd.

“The decision to hold the event was taken by the government. It was conducted at Vidhana Soudha, not at Chinnaswamy Stadium,” the association said, adding that its role is limited to renting out the stadium and managing cricket-related matters.

ALSO READ: RCB announce ₹10 lakh financial aid for victory parade stampede victims The association also highlighted that the celebration had full government approval and was attended by top state officials, including the chief minister, deputy chief minister, several cabinet ministers, and senior police officers.

Crowd surge was unexpected: KSCA Calling the tragedy an accident caused by a sudden surge in the crowd, the KSCA said there was no ill intent involved. “The petitioners cannot be held responsible for the lapses in gate and crowd control, which were clearly under the purview of RCB, the organisers, and the police,” the statement read. The association expressed concern that it was being unfairly targeted and referred to the suo motu case taken up by the Karnataka High Court. “It is a serious failure of justice to name our officials as accused,” KSCA said. It also pointed to the police department’s own suspension orders, which blamed law enforcement for failing to manage the crowd. “The police cannot victimise the petitioners for faults that are clearly not theirs,” it added.

Following the incident, Cubbon Park Police lodged an FIR against KSCA, the event management company DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and RCB. In response, KSCA officials have filed a writ petition in the high court, seeking to quash the FIR. Bengaluru stampede: Timeline of the tragedy The victory parade was meant to celebrate RCB’s long-awaited IPL trophy win. After landing in Bengaluru on June 4, the team visited Vidhana Soudha to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Thousands of fans had gathered to greet the players and get a glimpse of the trophy. The parade route was planned from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium, with celebrations scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm. The RCB squad was supposed to travel through the city on an open-top bus and then head to the stadium for a felicitation event.

11 dead in RCB’s victory parade stampede: What went wrong? | Bengaluru | Chinnaswamy Stadium However, huge crowds had already gathered near the stadium. As fans tried to enter, barricades collapsed and a stampede followed. Initially, three deaths were reported, but the toll quickly rose to 11. Visuals from the scene showed injured people being carried to hospitals while celebrations continued inside the stadium. A report submitted by the Director General and Inspector General of Police stated that a large and unexpected turnout of fans led to the chaos. The police maintained that all possible security measures were taken, despite the event being confirmed at short notice.

“However, due to the unexpected gathering of thousands of fans, between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm, while trying to enter the Chinnaswamy Stadium, a barricade was broken, and people fell on each other, resulting in a stampede,” the report said. CM Siddaramaiah, during a press briefing, admitted that the turnout far exceeded expectations. “The crowd turnout exceeded all expectations. Over one lakh people gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha, but no untoward incident occurred at that venue. However, the tragedy occurred at Chinnaswamy Stadium. No one anticipated this — neither the cricket association nor the government,” he said.

The CM noted that the stadium's seating capacity is 35,000, but an estimated two to three lakh people had turned up. He announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of those who died and assured free treatment for the injured. Police denied permission for event, reveals FIR According to the FIR, police forces were already stretched thin following all-night celebrations after RCB's win on June 3. Officers had been on duty till 5:30 am. Despite this, KSCA CEO Subhendu Ghosh approached the police at 6:00 pm that same evening to seek permission for a celebration event at the stadium the next day.