Chinnaswamy stampede: RCB pledges ₹10 lakh to each victim's family

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday pledged ₹10 lakh each to the families of the 11 people who died during a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during a victory parade celebrating the team's IPL title win.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of ₹10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased," the franchise said in a post on X.

RCB also announced the creation of a fund named RCB Cares to support fans injured in the incident.

"Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief," the statement said. ALSO READ: RCB, Karnataka govt were advised 'not to hold victory parade' on Wednesday Stampede during RCB’s IPL 2025 celebration A massive crowd had gathered outside the stadium on Wednesday to celebrate RCB’s historic first-ever IPL title. However, the event turned tragic when a stampede broke out, killing 11 and injuring 33 others. Siddaramaiah said the stampede occurred near a small stadium gate overwhelmed by the crowd. "A large number of people gathered there and broke it, which led to the stampede," he said, adding that most victims were young. Karnataka Chief Ministersaid the stampede occurred near a small stadium gate overwhelmed by the crowd. "A large number of people gathered there and broke it, which led to the stampede," he said, adding that most victims were young.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the programme was shortened in response to the crowd surge. "We appeal to the people to remain calm. The programme ended within 10 minutes. We are trying to make everything normal... Lakhs of people came," he said. ALSO READ: 'Worse stampedes have occurred': Siddaramaiah after Chinnaswamy incident Government announces inquiry and financial relief The Karnataka government also announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each of the victims’ families. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident. "I don't want to defend the tragedy that has happened. Fifteen days’ time is given for magisterial inquiry," said CM Siddaramaiah.