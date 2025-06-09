Bengaluru stampede: Siddaramaiah says he's pained, denies link to stadium

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed grief over the stampede that killed 11 people outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, saying the incident should not have happened.

He also clarified that he "didn't have any connection with the cricket stadium".

Addressing reporters here on Sunday, the CM said, "This incident shouldn't have happened, it happened at the Cricket stadium. I don't have any connection with the cricket stadium."

The stampede occurred on June 4 evening in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

The opposition is demanding the resignation of the chief minister and deputy chief minister in this issue. He said, "It was an unfortunate incident, it shouldn't have happened. Such an incident never happened after I became the CM. Prima facie it seems to have happened because of the officials' fault, so we have taken action. Everyone is in pain, including me." ALSO READ: Stadium left unattended, no police protection: Karnataka BJP on stampede Siddaramaiah said he attended the RCB team felicitation event in front of Vidhana Soudha on the invitation by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA ) Secretary and Treasurer.