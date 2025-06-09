Home / India News / Assam floods, landslides claim 3 more lives, death toll rises to 26

Floods and landslides in Assam claimed three more lives on Sunday, raising the total death toll to 26 this year, officials said.
Jun 09 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Floods and landslides in Assam claimed three more lives on Sunday, raising the total death toll to 26 this year, officials said.

According to the reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 20 people have died due to floods in the state this year so far, while six others died due to landslides.

On Sunday, three children drowned in floodwaters at the Kamalpur area in Kamrup district.

On the other hand, the flood situation in the state is gradually improving as water has been receding in most areas. 

Nearly 2.60 lakh people from 11 districts, including Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Kamrup, Goalpara, Cachar, Nagaon, Kamrup (M), Darrang, Lakhimpur, and Golaghat, are still affected by the deluge.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flood report stated that 1,62,108 people are affected in Sribhumi district, while 51,663 people are affected in Hailakandi and 36,271 people are affected in Cachar district.

Almost 741 villages under 32 revenue circles are still affected in the first wave of the flood. And 6311.16 hectares of crop area are currently under water.

More than 31,000 people are still taking shelter in 130 relief camps and distribution centres in the flood-hit districts.

The ASDMA flood report also said that seven animals died due to the flood in Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve so far and the park authorities rescued 31 animals. 

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts, reviewed the prevailing flood conditions with district administrations and other line departments, and assured the affected people of all government help to restore normalcy once the flood water recedes.

During his day-long visit, the Chief Minister first visited several flood-hit areas in the Hailakandi district on Friday. He also visited relief camps set up at Kalinagar and Panch Gram and interacted with the camp inmates. While talking to them, he assured them that the government would provide complete support to assuage their sufferings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

