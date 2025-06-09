IMD forecasts soaring temperatures as Delhi's AQI dips into poor zone

Residents in the capital woke up to hot and humid conditions on Monday, with maximum temperatures forecast at 42 degrees Celsius and minimums hovering around 28 degrees. Clear skies and dry westerly winds are expected, which may drive temperatures even higher.

The southwest monsoon, which had been moving ahead of schedule, stalled around May 29 due to the arrival of dry air masses. However, the IMD’s extended forecast projects that the monsoon will resume its progress between June 12 and 18, bringing potential relief to central and eastern India.

A yellow alert has been issued for hot and humid conditions in Delhi. The IMD has also warned of possible heatwaves in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and western Rajasthan in the coming days. Some relief is anticipated from June 10 onwards, with rainfall activity likely to increase in southern and northeastern regions, including isolated heavy showers.

On June 9, Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 212, falling in the ‘poor’ bracket, compared to 209 on June 8, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Stage I of Grap was previously lifted on May 18 after air quality improved, but its reimplementation reflects rising environmental concerns amid prolonged heat and dry conditions.

According to the CPCB, AQI values are categorised as follows: 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.