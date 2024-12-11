Bengaluru techie dies by suicide over domestic dispute: All that happened

Business Standard
Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash leaves behind a detailed suicide note and video, sparking conversations about systemic corruption and societal pressures in family disputes

Atul Subhash

Atul Subhash died by suicide, citing long-term harassment from his wife and her relatives (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old tech professional from Bengaluru, died by suicide in his home after months of meticulous planning. Subhash, who specialised in Artificial Intelligence, left behind a 24-page suicide note, a 90-minute video, and a checklist outlining his final days. His death has triggered debates about the alleged misuse of laws, systemic corruption, and the societal pressures faced by men in family disputes.
 

A chilling checklist and final preparations

 
Subhash, originally from Bihar, was found dead at his Bengaluru residence on Monday. Investigators discovered a printed checklist on his wall titled “Before Last Day,” “Last Day,” and “Execute Last Moment.” A nearby sheet bore the message: “Justice is due.”
 
 
The checklist included tasks such as:
 
Removing fingerprint and face recognition data from his phone
 
Organising finances and backing up critical data
 
Leaving keys for his car, bike, and room on the fridge

Completing work-related commitments and submitting office equipment
 
He had completed all tasks under the “Before Last Day” section, which included legal preparations and securing his family’s finances. On the “Last Day,” he uploaded his scanned suicide note, cleared payments, and sent critical emails. His “Execute Last Moment” tasks included bathing, placing keys on the fridge, and leaving his note on the table, as reported by NDTV.
 

What did Atul Subhash’s suicide note say?

 
Subhash’s suicide note detailed the legal battles initiated by his wife, including allegations of murder, dowry harassment, and unnatural sex.
 
One case involved murder charges related to the 2019 death of his father-in-law. Subhash’s wife, Nikita, alleged her father died due to shock following dowry demands of Rs 10 lakh. However, during cross-examination, Nikita admitted the charges were false and her father had died of a heart condition.
 
The note also described how Nikita, on behalf of their minor son, demanded Rs 2 lakh in monthly maintenance. Subhash alleged his wife initially sought Rs 1 crore in maintenance, later increasing it to Rs 3 crore.
 
Subhash further accused his wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law of pressuring him for money since 2020, citing demands for lavish gifts and funds for a cloud kitchen.
 

Emotional plea and heartbreak

 
In the note, Subhash expressed his anguish over being kept away from his son. Addressing his son, he wrote: “When I first saw you, I thought I could give my life for you any day. But, sadly, I am giving my life because of you. Now, you just feel like blackmail, using which I will be extorted more and more.”
 
He concluded by calling for live broadcasts of his case hearings to expose what he described as the “terrible state of the legal system” and the misuse of laws in similar disputes.
 

Claims of instigation and systemic failure

 
Subhash also accused his wife of provoking him. He described an incident where she allegedly mocked him, asking why he hadn’t died by suicide yet. He also recounted a judge laughing at his situation during a court hearing, which he said shattered his faith in the legal system.
 
“This incident, along with the instigation to commit suicide from my wife and the face of the laughing judge mocking my helplessness, has destroyed my faith in the legal system,” he wrote.
 

Public outrage and social media backlash

 
The case has sparked outrage on social media, with users demanding accountability. Many targeted Accenture, where Subhash’s wife reportedly works, urging the company to terminate her employment.
 
One user on X (formerly Twitter), Akshit Singh, wrote: “Dear Accenture, you have 24 hours to fire the murderer of Atul Subhash. Your time starts now.”
 
In response to the backlash, Accenture’s official X account was set to private.
 

Legal action and investigation

 
Bengaluru police have registered an abetment of suicide case against Subhash’s wife, her mother, brother, and uncle. An FIR has been filed under sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act based on a complaint by Subhash’s brother, Bikas Kumar.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics : Bengaluru Suicide BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

