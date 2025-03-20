Bengaluru traffic advisory amid metro construction, multiple road widening

Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in response to the ongoing metro construction and road widening work in different parts of the city.

Traffic is expected to be slow at Outer Ring Road Salem Railway Bridge due to metro work. The police informed commuters that movement between Mahadevpura and Marathahalli will be affected. They have asked people to plan their travel accordingly.

A second advisory was issued for Panathur Railway Bridge S Cross, where BBMP road widening work is in progress. Traffic in this area will also be slow. The police stated, “We kindly ask commuters to co-operate and plan accordingly. Thank you.”

At Doddanekundi village (Kodandarama Temple Road), ongoing civil work is causing major traffic delays. The police have requested commuters to avoid this route and use alternative roads.

Additionally, vehicle movement is restricted from Bellandur Kodi towards Sakra Hospital.

Regular commuters are advised to follow police instructions and plan their travel in advance to avoid delays.

Also Read

Bengaluru traffic challenge

Bengaluru faces serious traffic problems due to the growing number of vehicles, narrow roads, and ongoing construction work. Areas like Silk Board, KR Puram, Whitefield, and Marathahalli often experience heavy congestion, especially during office hours.

Reports suggest that metro rail construction and road widening projects have led to frequent diversions and slow-moving traffic.

Rain and waterlogging make the situation worse, causing delays and vehicle breakdowns. Many people rely on private vehicles because metro and suburban rail connectivity are still expanding.

To improve traffic conditions, the government is working on metro expansion, new flyovers, and smart traffic signals. The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project aims to provide better transport options. More electric buses are being introduced to reduce private vehicle use.