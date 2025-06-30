Home / India News / Man held for murdering Bengaluru woman, dumping body in garbage truck

Man held for murdering Bengaluru woman, dumping body in garbage truck

According to police, the body of the woman was discovered by locals on Sunday, who then alerted authorities. The woman was identified as Asha, 40

murder
The body of the woman was discovered by locals on Sunday, who then alerted authorities. The woman was identified as Asha, 40. | Representational image: Shutterstock
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A 33-year-old man was arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly murdering a woman and throwing her body in a garbage truck, the police said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.
 
According to police, the body of the woman was discovered by locals on Sunday, who then alerted authorities. The woman was identified as Asha, 40.
 
The police said the accused and Asha used to live together for the past five or six months in Bengaluru. They further added that both of them worked at a housekeeping company, where they met.
 
Asha, a widow, was a resident of the same area, while the accused was a resident of Assam. He was also divorced, with both of them having two children each from their previous marriages, PTI reported. 
 

What happened?

 
According to the police, on the night of June 28, Asha returned home in a drunken state, which was followed by a fight between the two. Soon, the altercation turned physical, during which the accused suffocated her to death, the police said.
 
"Asha and the man had been living together for over a year. On the night of the incident, a drunken argument escalated into a physical fight, during which she was allegedly suffocated to death," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), as quoted by PTI.
 
Following the incident, the accused allegedly stuffed her body into a sack and dumped it in a garbage truck in the wee hours of Sunday, June 29, the report added.
 
A case of murder was filed, including charges of destruction of evidence, against the accused at the Chennammanakere Achukattu police station.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Drones, K-9 squad, random checks: Security scaled up for Amarnath Yatra

SIR of electoral rolls only to ensure no voter left out: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Railways to prepare reservation charts 8 hours in advance: 5 things to know

Law student's gang-rape pre-planned, victim targeted for some time: Police

Odisha Vigilance launches multiple raids on properties of senior officer

Topics :MurderBengalurucrimesCrime against womenBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story