Man held for murdering Bengaluru woman, dumping body in garbage truck

According to the police, on the night of June 28, Asha returned home in a drunken state, which was followed by a fight between the two. Soon, the altercation turned physical, during which the accused suffocated her to death, the police said.
"Asha and the man had been living together for over a year. On the night of the incident, a drunken argument escalated into a physical fight, during which she was allegedly suffocated to death," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), as quoted by PTI.
Following the incident, the accused allegedly stuffed her body into a sack and dumped it in a garbage truck in the wee hours of Sunday, June 29, the report added.
A case of murder was filed, including charges of destruction of evidence, against the accused at the Chennammanakere Achukattu police station.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.