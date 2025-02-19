Bank holidays 2025: Why will banks be closed on 20 Feb in these states?

Banks in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday, February 20, leaving many customers curious about the reason behind the RBI’s decision. If you're wondering why banks are getting a midweek break in these two states, here’s what you need to know.

In every other state, however, the banks will continue to operate. Check why Reserve Bank of India has given holiday to banks in two states.

Meanwhile, the banks will also be closed In Maharashtra today, February 19, in observance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary . However, banks in every other Indian city will operate as usual on weekdays.

Bank holiday 2025: Banks to be closed on February 20?

On February 20, 2025, Aizawl and Itanagar banks will be closed in observance of State Day. This is a very significant day in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Many institutions, including banks and government offices, will be closed on this particular day.

On State Day, people celebrate their state's rich legacy with cultural events, parades, and felicitation ceremonies. Although customers will still be able to access digital services including net banking.

Bank holiday 2025: Will digital banking continue to operate?

The online banking services will continue to operate even while the physical branches will stay closed. Customers can now handle transactions more swiftly and effectively without depending on physical bank branches thanks to the growing popularity of online banking and UPI-based payments.

2025 bank holiday: Next holiday?

Banks will be shut on Wednesday, February 26 on account of auspicious festival of Mahashivratri in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram. However, as usual Online transactions will be ongoing.

RBI bank holiday 2025: Banks closed in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the banks are closed today, February 19, 2025, on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, according to the RBI bank holiday list. The banks in the state will observe a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list.