Bharat Bandh: Traffic advisory issued amid nationwide farmer protest

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What is the Bharat Bandh protest?
The protest, organised by 37 farmers' groups under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, aims to address several unmet demands of farmers, particularly in support of the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.
Traffic advisory for Delhi
Key routes in Delhi, especially the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders, are likely to experience traffic congestion due to the farmers' march towards the national capital.
READ: Govt-farmer leaders meeting ends, next round of talks on Sunday
Commuters are advised to avoid these areas, as multiple layers of barricades have been placed by the police.
READ: Govt-farmer leaders meeting ends, next round of talks on Sunday
Traffic advisory for Noida
Commuters travelling to and from Delhi via Noida are advised to consider alternative modes of transportation, such as the Metro rail service, to minimise inconvenience. Intensive checking and barriers will be installed on all borders of Noida and Delhi, leading to potential traffic diversions.
Goods vehicles will face restrictions on specific routes, and drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes to reach their destinations.
Recommended routes
For vehicles travelling from the 130-metre road towards Pari Chowk via Depot Roundabout, alternative routes include Supertech Roundabout, Honda CL Chowk via P-03 Roundabout, and IFS Villa Roundabout.
READ: Farmers to stay put at Punjab-Haryana borders as deadlock persists
READ: Farmers to stay put at Punjab-Haryana borders as deadlock persists