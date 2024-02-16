Farmers' protest LIVE: No breakthrough in talks; 'Bharat bandh' today

Three Union ministers conducted discussions with the leaders of protesting farmer unions for more than five hours on Thursday night. Both parties have decided to hold another round of talks on Sunday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 here. Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the central government at the meeting. The farmers are asking for a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm law waiver, among others. The protesting farmers stated that hey will continue their march to Delhi and that no inference can be drawn since discussions are still going on. The farmer leaders pointed that the central government has sought further talks on issues like the MSP and farm loan waiver, but discussions must also lead to timely solutions. Noida Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144 , including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be

imposed across the district in view of Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday. The police also cautioned passengers going to Delhi and coming back from the capital city of traffic diversions in Noida and asked citizens to choose metro rail service "as far as possible" to avoid inconvenience. These steps have been taken in view of the protest marches called by the farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions, the police said.