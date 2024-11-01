Bibek Debroy, top economic advisor to PM Modi, dies at the age of 69

AIIMS Delhi confirmed that Debroy passed away today 7 am due to intestinal obstruction. Veteran Indian economist and author Bibek Debroy passed away on Friday, November 1. Debroy was a prominent economist known for his extensive contributions to economic policy and research in India.AIIMS Delhi confirmed that Debroy passed away today 7 am due to intestinal obstruction.

He was serving as chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, a position he had held since September 2017. In addition, he chaired the finance ministry’s expert committee for infrastructure classification and financing framework for Amrit Kaal. PM Modi paid tribute on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) saying that Debroy was a towering scholar with expertise across various domains, including economics, history, culture, politics, and spirituality, among others. Modi remarked that Debroy left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape through his works. ""Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth," he said.

The life and legacy of Bibek Debroy

Born on January 25, 1955, in Shillong, Meghalaya, Debroy came from a Bengali Hindu family. He completed his early education at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in Narendrapur and pursued higher studies at Presidency College, Kolkata, and Delhi School of Economics. He later attended Trinity College, Cambridge, where he focused on integrating information into economic frameworks.

Debroy’s career spanned various prestigious roles, including being a member of NITI Aayog. He was part of this key government think tank from its inception in January 2015 until June 2019.

Additionally, he served as a consulting editor, contributing to several leading financial publications in India.

In recognition of his contributions, he received the Padma Shri award in 2015, one of India’s highest civilian honours. He was also honoured with multiple honorary degrees and awards for his work in economics and public policy.

More From This Section

Debroy made significant contributions to game theory, economic theory, income and social inequalities, poverty, law reforms, railway reforms, and Indology, among others.

He authored and translated a substantial number of influential works, particularly focusing on Indian epics, philosophical texts, and economic theory. Among his most notable publications was a comprehensive ten-volume translation of the Mahabharata, praised for its clarity and accessibility.

Debroy recently resigned as chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics amid controversies surrounding the termination of the institute’s vice-chancellor. (With agency inputs)