Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces ₹5 lakh aid for Dharali disaster victims

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made two important announcements for the rehabilitation and relief of the people affected by the recent disaster in Dharali village of Uttarkashi district.

According to a release by the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami has announced that an immediate assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each will be provided for the rehabilitation of those whose houses have been completely damaged or destroyed by the disaster in village Dharali, Tehsil Bhatwadi, District Uttarkashi. Apart from this, the families of those who died in the disaster will also be given an assistance amount of Rs 5 lakh each, so that they can get financial support in this difficult time.

The Chief Minister has announced the formation of a three-member committee for rehabilitation, overall revival, and strengthening of sustainable livelihood of the villagers affected by the disaster. This committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Secretary, Revenue, which will submit its preliminary report to the government within a week. This committee will prepare a blueprint of a long-term and effective policy for the future of Dharali village, so that the safety and livelihood of the local community can be ensured. The Chief Minister also clarified that the state government stands with every disaster-affected citizen and all possible assistance will be provided. Relief and rehabilitation measures will be implemented quickly and effectively at the government level.

After the devastating flash-floods that hit Dharali and Harsil, 816 civilians have been rescued by the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF till Saturday, according to a release. The road access has also been opened till Limchigad, and the work on a 90-ft Bailey Bridge is in progress. According to the release, today's rescue air plan includes deployment of two Mi-17 and one Chinook from Dharasu for stores and personnel induction, with eight civil helicopters from Matli continuing civilian evacuation. Under 'Operation Dharali,' the Indian Army has been victorious in its efforts to restore mobile and internet connectivity in Uttarakhand's Harsil.