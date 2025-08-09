Home / India News / Police 'assault' RG Kar victim's mother, lathicharge protesters in Bengal

Police 'assault' RG Kar victim's mother, lathicharge protesters in Bengal

The victim's mother sustained a head injury and her bangle was also broken during the clash with the state police

rh kar, protests, kolkata protests, weast bengal
People who participated in the rally along with the Opposition leaders demanded resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photo: X/ANI
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The mother of a trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital a year ago, on Saturday accused the Bengal police of assaulting her while she was on her way to join a protest marking one year of the crime. Police also carried out a lathicharge on demonstrators, leaving over 100 people injured, according to the report by news agency PTI.
 
Her bangle was broken and she also sustained a head injury during the scuffle. The victim's father said that despite permission from the court for a peaceful rally, Kolkata police tried to prevent the family from reaching Dorina Crossing to join the march.
 
According to the report, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, and several BJP MLAs staged a sit-in at the Park Street, alleging that over 100 protesters, including senior party leaders, were injured in the police action.

Rally demanded Mamata's resignation

 
People who participated in the rally along with the Opposition leaders demanded resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to protect women in the state. 
 
The Mamata Banerjee administration is fearing this massive crowd which has gathered in protest, said Adhikari. She will pay dearly for this as the protest is only going to get bigger from here, he warned.
 
Several agitators were seen holding the Tricolour, posters, and banners demanding justice for the victim and resignation of the CM.

Scuffle between police and protesters

 
PTI reported that large crowds gathered at both assembly points in Howrah and Kolkata, but state police blocked them from getting anywhere near the West Bengal Secretariat. Officers repeatedly issued loudspeaker warnings, urging demonstrators to follow the Calcutta High Court order and maintain law and order.
 
Some protesters attempted to scale the 10-foot barricades, while others used blunt tools to break through the iron barriers and create openings. Security was tightened along the route, with scuffles breaking out between protesters and police in Howrah district. The state deployed large contingents of police, Rapid Action Force personnel, and water cannons at key points to stop the march.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pothole-free roads, metro boost: Shinde outlines MahaYuti's Mumbai plan

Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces ₹5 lakh aid for Dharali disaster victims

Bolton warns Trump's tariffs risk pushing India closer to Russia, China

Festival bonanza: Railways offers 20% rebate on confirmed return tickets

RG Kar case: Protestors reach Howrah's Santragachi, try to breach barricade

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeProtestsexual assault against womenWest BengalKolkata

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story