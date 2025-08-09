Police 'assault' RG Kar victim's mother, lathicharge protesters in Bengal

The mother of a trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital a year ago, on Saturday accused the Bengal police of assaulting her while she was on her way to join a protest marking one year of the crime. Police also carried out a lathicharge on demonstrators, leaving over 100 people injured, according to the report by news agency PTI.

Her bangle was broken and she also sustained a head injury during the scuffle. The victim's father said that despite permission from the court for a peaceful rally, Kolkata police tried to prevent the family from reaching Dorina Crossing to join the march.

According to the report, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, and several BJP MLAs staged a sit-in at the Park Street, alleging that over 100 protesters, including senior party leaders, were injured in the police action. Rally demanded Mamata's resignation ALSO READ: RG Kar case: Protestors reach Howrah's Santragachi, try to breach barricade People who participated in the rally along with the Opposition leaders demanded resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to protect women in the state. The Mamata Banerjee administration is fearing this massive crowd which has gathered in protest, said Adhikari. She will pay dearly for this as the protest is only going to get bigger from here, he warned.