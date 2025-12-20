UP CM orders strict action against travel agents cheating job seekers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed police officials to take strict action against travel agents who cheat people on the pretext of sending them abroad, and ensure that victims recover their money, The chief minister asked the police to identify such fraudulent agents and initiate stringent action against them, according to an official statement.

Adityanath issued the directions while hearing public grievances during a 'Janata Darshan' programme held on Saturday morning at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium of the Gorakhnath Temple complex.

Around 250 people were present for the programme.

A woman informed the chief minister that an agent promised to send a family member abroad but was later found to be cheating them. Taking cognisance of the complaint, Adityanath directed the police officials present to "take strict action against the agent and ensure that the victim's money was returned." He also cautioned the woman against falling into the trap of agents, saying, "People who attempt to go abroad through illegal means often end up in jail." Adityanath said there should be no delay or negligence in assisting victims. Any laxity in resolving public grievances would invite action against the concerned officials, he warned.