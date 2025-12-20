Delhi air quality worsens over weekend as all areas record AQI over 300

Delhi woke up to heavy smog over the weekend as air quality in the capital deteriorated sharply. Fourteen out of 39 monitoring stations recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category, with no area below 300.

Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 434 at 8 am, while the city’s average AQI stood at 384, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Other hotspots included: Vivek Vihar- 435

Wazirpur- 424

Okhla Phase-2- 416

Patparganj- 408

Punjabi Bagh- 417

Chandni Chowk- 417

DTU- 413

ITO- 437

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

The smog has caused reduced visibility, affecting transport. Delhi Airport advised passengers to check with airlines for updates, although all flights are operating normally under low visibility procedures. Over 30 trains have been delayed by three to eight hours, including the New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express and Champaran Humsafar Express. In response to the elevated pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated all measures under GRAP Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR. Restrictions include a ban on non-essential construction, limitations on certain diesel vehicles, and stricter enforcement to curb pollution. Delhi’s Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, conducted surprise checks at several petrol pumps, including Delhi-Gurugram border and Janpath, to ensure compliance with the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule. He emphasised public co-operation, saying, “This is about clean air. Every valid PUCC issued is a small victory in our fight against pollution.” On December 17, nearly 30,000 PUCC certificates were issued, and on December 18, over 31,900 were issued, bringing the total to more than 61,000 in one day.

Delhi weather forecast for today Minimum temperatures in Delhi will remain near normal for the next two days, rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the following four days, and then return to normal. Maximum temperatures will stay around normal for the next three days, increase significantly on December 22 and 23, and remain slightly above normal afterwards. The sky will be partly cloudy for the next four days, turning mainly clear later. Fog is expected to be dense to very dense on December 20, moderate to dense on December 21 and 22, and shallow to moderate thereafter.