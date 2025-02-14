Delhi's air quality best in four months, remains in 'moderate' category

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for the second consecutive day, helped by strong winds. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index(AQI) was recorded at 129 at 8 am on February 14.

The AQI in Delhi significantly improved on February 13 after three days of ‘poor’ air quality. On Thursday at 4 pm, the AQI in the national capital was recorded at 134.

Best Air quality in four months

Delhi saw its best air quality in four months on February 13 as strong winds helped improve the air quality from poor to moderate levels. The AQI was 134 and further improved to 129 on Friday morning. This marks the city's best air quality since October 10, 2024, when the AQI was 132, also moderate.

Reasons for the improved AQI

Better air quality in Delhi-NCR is primarily due to favourable weather conditions with strong surface winds clearing the pollutants. For today, the forecast indicates strong winds of speed up to 10 kmph from the northwest in the morning hours which would fall to 6 to 8 kmph in the afternoon.

Weather update: Warmer days ahead in Delhi

Mercury continued rising in the national capital as the days turned warmer with the rise in the minimum temperature. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach up to 26 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts warm, sunny weather with strong surface winds later in the day. The relative humidity is currently at 16 per cent.