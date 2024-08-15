Bihar govt has fixed target of providing 1.2 mn govt jobs: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said the NDA government in the state has now fixed a new target of providing 12 lakh government jobs to youths by next year. Soon after hoisting the tricolour at the Gandhi Maidan here, Kumar said, "Bihar is moving ahead with high growth rate and development. It will go ahead with inclusive development in the coming years. Earlier, we had promised to provide 1 million government jobs to our youthsbut now our government has fixed a new target of providing 1.2 mn government jobs to youths before the 2025 assembly polls. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The state government is working in this direction, the chief minister said.

"Under its 'Saat Nischay Part-2' scheme, the state government fixed a target of providing 1 million jobs and creating employment opportunities for 1 million people. The scheme was launched in 2020 around 516,000 people have already been given government jobs under this scheme and a process has been completed for providing 200,000 more government jobs," Kumar said.

The state government has also surpassed its target of creating employment opportunities for 1 million people, with more than 2.4 mn opportunities already established, said the CM. By next year, 1 million more employment opportunities will be created, he said.

The CM slammed opposition leaders (without taking any name) for taking credit for providing employment while sharing power with him.

He said, "Nowadays some people keep making statements that no recruitment used to take place and they had started doing recruitment. But I want to tell you that it was my initiative to give 1 million jobs and we are working on it".

Further on the special package recently announced by the Centre for Bihar, Kumar said, "I have continuously spoken about special category status or special package for Bihar. Now the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a special package for Bihar for several developmental and infrastructure projects in sectors like road construction, industries, health, tourism etc. We are thankful to Modi Ji for this special package announced for Bihar."



On the law and order situation in the state, Kumar said his government would prefer the path of development and also ensure that the rule of law continues to prevail in each and every part of the state.

"We work to maintain mutual love and harmony among people of different communities and social groups, without any prejudice, to take the state forward on the path of development. Rule of law prevails in the statethis is the top priority of the government. To improve law and order strength of (police) force has been increased. Now the strength of Bihar police will be increased by 227,000", said the CM.