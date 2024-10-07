Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bihar inks MoU with Nasscom with aim to promote state's IT policy

The MoU was signed in the presence of Bihar IT Minister Santosh Kumar Suman and Srikanth Srinivasan and Nirupam Choudhary, both Nasscom vice presidents

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
This partnership will also enable Bihar to participate in Nasscom's national programmes. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:12 PM IST
The Bihar government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) with an aim to promote the state's IT policy and investment opportunities.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Bihar IT Minister Santosh Kumar Suman and Srikanth Srinivasan and Nirupam Choudhary, both Nasscom vice presidents.

According to a statement issued by the IT Department: With the support of Nasscom, Bihar government will plan and organise roadshows in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. These roadshows will facilitate in linking Bihar government officials with potential investors and technology companies, increasing the potential for investment in the state.

This partnership will also enable Bihar to participate in Nasscom's national programmes, allowing the Department of Information Technology to showcase the emerging IT activities in the state, it said.

Through these programs, Bihar's progress in IT infrastructure, skill development and policies can be presented to national and international-level entrepreneurs and investors, it said.

Suman described the Bihar IT Policy 2024 as visionary and expressed happiness about its implementation progress.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

