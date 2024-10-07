Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Telangana CM urges HM Shah for Rs 11,713 cr flood relief after infra damage

Telangana CM urges HM Shah for Rs 11,713 cr flood relief after infra damage

The Chief Minister met with Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday, where he detailed the devastation caused by heavy rains between August 31 and September 8

Revanth Reddy,Revanth
The Chief Minister also urged Amit Shah to address unresolved issues related to the bifurcation of the state. | File Photo: PTI
ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately release Rs11,713.49 crore for the restoration of infrastructure damaged by recent floods in the state.

The Chief Minister met with Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday, where he detailed the devastation caused by heavy rains between August 31 and September 8. The floods claimed 37 lives and caused substantial loss of livestock, with over 1 lakh animals perishing. Additionally, the floods destroyed crops across 4.15 lakh acres and damaged roads, culverts, tanks, ponds, and canals throughout Telangana.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister reminded Amit Shah that he had previously written a letter on September 2, requesting Rs5,438 crore for relief works. He informed the Union Minister that a central team visited the state and submitted a report on September 30, estimating the damage at Rs11,713 crore. The Chief Minister emphasised that the current funds were insufficient and requested the immediate release of additional resources.

"The available funds are not enough to address the damage," the press release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Rs416.80 crore had already been released to Telangana under the first and second instalments of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the financial year 2024-25. He requested that the new funds for restoration not be linked to SDRF allocations, assuring the central government that the SDRF money would be fully utilised.

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy also urged the reinstatement of three districts--Adilabad, Mancherial, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad--under the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) category. He highlighted Telangana's proximity to LWE-affected states such as Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, and requested the establishment of CRPF camps in border areas for enhanced security. He further asked for the release of Rs18.31 crore, which has been pending for four years, to cover the central share of Special Police Officers (SPO) payments, and sought the relaxation of norms to allow 1,065 personnel into the SPO force.

Reddy also requested additional funds for training new police recruits in anti-extremist tactics and for strengthening police stations in the state's border areas.

More From This Section

Bihar performing well in basic indicators like education: NITI Aayog CEO

News updates: Ola Electric slapped with show cause notice following surge in consumer complaints

Mumbai's 1st underground Metro corridor opens, registers ridership of 8,532

RG Kar case: Medics continue fast-unto-death, to hold rally on Tuesday

NHSRCL invites applications for bullet train's track work in Maharashtra

The Chief Minister also urged Amit Shah to address unresolved issues related to the bifurcation of the state. He called for efforts to resolve disputes over government buildings and corporations listed under Schedule 9 (as per Sections 53, 68, and 71 of the law) and institutional disputes under Schedule 10 (as per Section 75). The Chief Minister further sought the protection of Telangana's rights regarding assets and institutions not explicitly mentioned in the bifurcation law but claimed by Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, Reddy requested the allocation of 29 more IPS officers to Telangana, explaining that only 76 IPS officers were assigned to the state during bifurcation, and urged a review of the IPS cadre.

Telangana officials, including Nalgonda MP Raghavireddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and DGP Jitender, were also present at the meeting.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

T'gana CM says loan waivers being given as promised, rejects PM's claim

CM Revanth Reddy says KCR used Telangana agitation as 'protective shield'

TS DSC 2024: Telangana TS DSC Results announced at tgdsc.aptonline.in

Driving towards net zero: India's strategic push for sustainable trucking

Bharat Biotech signs MoU with SAHE to rejevenuate stepwells at Ammapalli

Topics :TelanganaRevanth Reddyflood

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story