Bihar Raj Bhavan receives hoax bomb threat, govt amps up security

An email claiming that a bomb was planted at the Governor's House was received by officials of Raj Bhavan and the Bihar Police on Tuesday

A number of establishments like government buildings, offices and schools in various cities of the country have received similar threat emails over the past few days. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 6:47 PM IST
Security was beefed up at Raj Bhavan here following a bomb threat received by the officials via email, but it turned out to be a hoax, police said.

An email claiming that a bomb was planted at the Governor's House was received by officials of Raj Bhavan and the Bihar Police on Tuesday.

"We didn't find anything suspicious despite a comprehensive security check at Raj Bhavan. It turned out to be a hoax," Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), told PTI on Wednesday.

The SSP said the police are trying to locate the source of the mail.

"We have already registered a case in this regard and engaged our cyber unit to probe the matter further," he said.

Security has been beefed up at the Raj Bhavan and other places in the city, Mishra added.

A number of establishments like government buildings, offices and schools in various cities of the country have received similar threat emails over the past few days.

First Published: May 01 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

