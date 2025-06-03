Rajasthan govt employee arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan

A Rajasthan government employee who was earlier detained on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan has now been arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

Shakur Khan, an Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posted at the Jaisalmer employment office had allegedly been passing sensitive, strategic information to Pakistan, they said.

The government employee had been under surveillance for suspicious activities over an extended period.

During monitoring, agencies discovered that he was in regular contact with individuals linked to the Pakistan High Commission, particularly Ahsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish and Sohail Qamar, Inspector General (CID-Security) Vishnu Kant Gupta said.

"Khan was taken into custody for questioning a few days ago and was interrogated extensively at the central interrogation facility in Jaipur by multiple intelligence agencies," Gupta said in a statement.