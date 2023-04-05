Home / India News / Bihar riots were orchestrated, culprits will be exposed soon: CM Nitish

Bihar riots were orchestrated, culprits will be exposed soon: CM Nitish

Kumar's remarks come a day after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP was bringing in goons to create riots in her state

Patna
Bihar riots were orchestrated, culprits will be exposed soon: CM Nitish

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With dust settling on communal disturbances in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday rejected charges of administrative laxity and vented spleen against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP, vowing to expose those who had orchestrated the riots.

The JD(U) leader also lambasted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, calling him an agent of the BJP.

He was replying to queries from journalists on the sidelines of a function organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister and dalit stalwart Babu Jagjeevan Ram.

Kumar's remarks come a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP was bringing in goons to create riots in her state.

The Bihar CM taunted Shah over the much-publicised rioters will be hung upside down if BJP comes to power in Bihar remark at a rally in Nawada district on Sunday, and reminded him of riots in 2017 when our government had to arrest the son of a BJP leader".

The allusion was to the riots that broke out during Ram Navami, incidentally in 2018 and not 2017, at Bhagalpur. Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat was named among the key accused in the case.

The Bihar CM, who was a minister in the Union Cabinet headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, also reminded Shah how angry revered (shraddhey') Atal ji was, indirectly referring to the 2002 riots of Gujarat, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of that state.

About the conflagration that erupted in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif last week, again during Ram Navami, Kumar asserted that there was no administrative laxity, but added the riots were orchestrated (jaan boojhkar karvaaya gaya') and those behind the incident will be known soon. Just wait, door to door searches are on.

The riots last week were planned thoroughly. No wonder, one of the places, Sasaram, happened to be where he (Amit Shah) was supposed to visit. And the other was Bihar Sharif, a town which is dear to me, said Kumar, who hails from Nalanda district, where Bihar Sharif is headquartered.

Topics :Nitish KumarBiharPolitics

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

Also Read

Ram Navami 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration in India

Amit Shah's Sasaram rally cancelled due to imposition of section 144

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar frowns upon CBI charge sheet against Lalu Yadav

'Shameful': Prasad on Nitish's disapproval of CBI chargesheet against Lalu

BJP has closed its door forever for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, says Amit Shah

Ex-Lok Sabha MP Shivarame Gowda joins BJP in poll-bound Karnataka

Indian study shows how Covid accelerates progression of dementia

IRCTC starts Bharat Gaurav Yatra train promoting Indian culture, heritage

Min temp in Delhi settles below season's average at 15.9 degrees C

Monopolies in various sectors pushing prices higher: Jairam Ramesh

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story