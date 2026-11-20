The government of Bihar on Friday signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹1.72 lakh crore with companies for setting up six large energy projects, including two nuclear power plants and four pumped storage projects in the state.

The two nuclear power plants will be established in Banka and Siwan districts, while the four pumped storage (PSP) projects will be developed in Nawada, Jamui and Aurangabad districts. The state's Energy and Industries departments had received total investment proposals worth ₹2.25 lakh crore from companies.

The MoUs were signed at a ceremony held in Patna in the presence of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, and Industries Minister Shreyasi Singh.

The event was also attended by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Energy Secretary-cum-Chairman and Managing Director of Bihar State Power Holding Company (BSPHCL) Ajay Yadav, and Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the agreements had been signed keeping in mind the rising demand for electricity and the pace of industrial development, and the state government aimed to ensure round-the-clock availability of affordable, quality and uninterrupted power to industries by 2030. Referring to the agreements for 11,600 MW of power generation capacity, he said the projects would play an important role in accelerating industrial development and investment.

Power generator NTPC signed an MoU for establishing a nuclear power plant with 2,800 megawatt (MW) capacity at Bhitiya in Banka district at a cost of ₹70,000 crore. The project will be developed over 1,500 acres of land and will require an annual water supply of 160 million cubic metres. Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) signed an MoU for setting up a nuclear power plant of 2,800 MW capacity at Talhar, Raghunathpur, in Siwan district at a cost of ₹70,000 crore. The project will be developed over 1,500 acres of land and will require an annual water supply of 160 million cubic metres (MCM).