Two dead in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Begusarai district

It may be recalled that around 37 people died, and several others lost their eyesight after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Saran (Photo: PTi)
Press Trust of India Begusarai (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 10:38 PM IST
In yet another case of suspected hooch tragedy in dry Bihar, two persons have died in Begusarai district with locals alleging that they had consumed spurious liquor and police admitting that it was conducting raids jointly with the Prohibition Excise & Registration department.

The two - identified as Hareram Tanti (50) and Chunchun Prasad Singh (60) - died on Wednesday.

Both deaths have been reported from Mehda Shahpur village under the jurisdiction of Cherriabariyarpur police station.

The district police have so far maintained that it was not in a position to confirm that the deaths were caused by liquor consumption.

In a statement, the police claimed that one of the deceased, Hareram Tanti, had been admitted to a hospital with "breathing trouble", while the family members of the other person, Chunchun Prasad Singh, did not agree to a post-mortem examination and claimed that he died of "cold".

"The exact cause of death of Tanti can only be known after the post-mortem examination. The matter is being examined from all angles," a statement issued by the district police said.

"Meanwhile, the district police and officials of the Prohibition Excise & Registration department are jointly conducting searches at different locations in the district to nab those indulged in unlawful activities," the statement said.

A group of villagers, on the condition of anonymity, told media persons that the two frequently consumed liquor and they allegedly drank alcohol a day before they died.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. However, incidents of smuggling of liquor continue to be reported from the state, notwithstanding the ongoing drive against bootleggers.

It may be recalled that around 37 people died, and several others lost their eyesight after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Saran, Siwan and Gopalgaj districts in October this year.

Topics :Biharhooch deathsLiquor ban

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

