Bill Gates remembers Ratan Tata's legacy: 'Moved by his sense of purpose'

ALSO READ: A life of kindness: Ratan Tata's compassion for animals and beyond Many prominent personalities paid tributes to the former Tata Sons chairman’s life, recalling his commitment to social progress. Social media was flooded with posts as people remembered Tata as a modest business leader with a deep love for animals.

Tata breathed his last on Wednesday at a hospital in Mumbai. His passing came just two days after he had dismissed concerns about his health, stating that he “remained in good spirits.”

Throughout Thursday, leaders and business figures gathered at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts to pay their respects to Tata. Sharad Pawar, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, Home minister Amit Shah, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Adi Godrej were among the thousands in attendance at the funeral. He was later cremated at Worli Crematorium with full state honours from the Maharashtra government.

Tata led Tata Sons, the Group’s holding company, from 1991 to 2012. In 1991, India embraced economic reforms, marking the beginning of Tata Group’s growth journey that mirrored the nation’s progress. Under Tata’s leadership, the group evolved into a globally recognised $100 billion conglomerate. In his final years, he served as chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, a role expected to be succeeded by his half-brother, Noel Tata.