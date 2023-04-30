BJP betrayed public, trying to divert from real issues: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party in poll-bound Karnataka and said that the party (BJP) has betrayed the public while alleging that the party is attempting to "divert people from main issues".

"BJP has betrayed the public at all levels. The party is trying to divert the public from the main issues which are unemployment, no development work done etc," she said.

Highlighting the issues undertaken by the Congress party for the upcoming Karnataka polls, Priyanka Gandhi said that the party will not divert the public from the real issues.

"This election is for the public to choose their leader. They are well aware that they have been looted and they want a change now," the Congress leader added.

Priyanka Gandhi further mentioned that Congress has fulfilled all its promises and has worked for the people.

"BJP makes fake promises and never fulfils them. But Congress has fulfilled all its promises. Congress always has the motive of working for people and not betraying them," she said.

"You have watched the work of Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi and you all have the trust that we will do something for the public," Priyanka added.

Earlier on Wednesday, while addressing a gathering during a roadshow in Chitradurga, Priyanka Gandhi launched a series of attacks on the BJP and said that the government is involved in Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam and demands commission for posts should be uprooted from Karnataka.

"Whose government is the 40 per cent government? Who did all the scams? Who did the PSI scam? Who harassed the contractors? Who demands commission for posts? Who has to be uprooted from here?" she asked.

Raising slogans at the roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi asked the state's people to vote for their self-respect and future in this upcoming election.

"Vote for your future, your children, your state, and your pride in this election", she said.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.