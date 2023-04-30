Home / India News / Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

The Himachal Pradesh government will regularise the services of its contractual employees who have completed two years in March this year, a statement issued here on Sunday said.

Shimla
Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh government will regularise the services of its contractual employees who have completed two years in March this year, a statement issued here on Sunday said.

The state government has also decided to regularise services of the daily waged workers completing four years of service as of March 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023.

Services of the contractual employees, who have completed two years of service as on March 31, 2023, would be regularised besides those who are due to complete two years of service by September 30, 2023, the statement said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the present state government is committed to the welfare of the employees and has taken various measures to benefit its employees.

Also Read

BJP alleges files on extension of contractual workers at MCD withheld

Contractual workforce in CPSEs crosses pre-pandemic level in FY22

Labour ministry looking to replace 'minimum wage' by 'living wage': Report

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

EPFO wage ceiling likely to be raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 21,000

ED searches: Byju's CEO says brought more FDI to India than any other firm

People of Karnataka will give befitting answer on May 10: PM Modi

FIR filed against Gajendra Shekhawat over Ravana remark against Gehlot

'Maun ki Baat': Cong slams Modi as his radio broadcast marks 100 episodes

Protest at Jantar Mantar driven by politicians: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Topics :Himachal pradesh governmentHimachal PradeshContractual workers

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story