Home / India News / BJP calls Digvijaya 'blot' on India, dub him 'pro-Pak' amid war of words

BJP calls Digvijaya 'blot' on India, dub him 'pro-Pak' amid war of words

"Hey Mahakal, a second Jyotiraditya Scindia should not be born in the Congress," Digvijaya Singh had said

Bhopal
BJP calls Digvijaya 'blot' on India, dub him 'pro-Pak' amid war of words

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's dig at his former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia has triggered a war of words, with leaders from the ruling BJP calling the grand old party's Rajya Sabha member a "blot" on the country and wishing that he is born in Pakistan in his next life.

Digvijaya Singh on Friday visited Ujjain city in Madhya Pradesh, where the famous Mahakaleshwar temple is located. Responding to a query about what he would seek from the deity, Singh had told reporters, "Hey Mahakal, a second Jyotiraditya Scindia should not be born in the Congress."

Scindia, who was once considered to be a close aide of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, had quit the grand old party in March 2020, ending his nearly two-decade-long association with the organisation. He then joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was made a Union minister.

Following Singh's swipe at him, Scindia had on Friday tweeted that Lord Mahakal should ensure an "anti-national" like Singh, who also greatly harmed Madhya Pradesh, is not born in India.

When asked about the Congress veteran's remark against Scindia, BJP leader and Minister for Panchayat Mahendra Singh Sisodia said, "I pray to Lord Mahakal that a person like Digvijaya Singh, who ruined the entire Congress and Madhya Pradesh, should be born in Pakistan in his next life."

Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang, who also belongs to the BJP, reacted sharply to Singh's remarks as he termed him a "Pro-Pakistan" leader and accused him of insulting the country's army and soldiers.

"Leaders like Digvijaya Singh are a blot on this country. Jyotiraditya ji has rightly tweeted. Such people who speak pro-Pakistan language, talk about giving protection to terrorists and dividing this country, such people have no place in India, Sarang said.

The Congress government under Kamal Nath in the state, which came to power in December 2018 after 15 years of the BJP rule, collapsed in March 2020 after 22 MLAs loyal to Scindia joined the saffron party following his rebellion in the grand old party.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaDigvijaya SinghMadhya PradeshPolitics

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

Also Read

Cong to contest MP Assembly polls on Kamal Nath's face: Digvijaya Singh

Scindia attacks Rahul Gandhi, says Congress is left with no ideology

Former BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Makhan Singh Solanki joins Congress

'Beware' of man who did not stay loyal to his former party: Cong to PM

Scindia inaugurates Air India's direct flight between Mumbai-San Francisco

Kerala BJP gets letter claiming threat to PM Modi during state visit

Bengal municipalities recruitment scam estimated at Rs 200 crore: ED

Some are pursuing politics of hate to try divide the country : Mamata

AIADMK gets boost in Tiruchy after AMMK strongman M Sekar joins party

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story