BJP calls for Mamata's resignation, protest continued over doc rape-murder

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at RG Kar medical college and hopsital in Kolkata, saying that the Kolkata High Court has no faith left in West Bengal government. "The Calcutta High Court has no faith in the West Bengal government and police. That's why the investigation has been handed over to the CBI." the BJP leader said on Friday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Shehzad Poonawalla asked Mamata Banerjee to take responsibility and resign from the post saying "When will Mamata Banerjee take responsibility for the incident? When will she tender her resignation? There is no moral authority, legal authority or constitutional propriety left for Mamata Banerjee to continue as Chief Minister of West Bengal for even a minute"

He further accused Mamata Banerjee of failing the citizens of West Bengal

He said, "She has failed the citizens of West Bengal. She has failed her constitutional obligations. She said that the violence that took place on 14-15 August was done by 'Bam and Ram".

He termed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as being anti-Hindu, "The anti-Hindu mindset of TMC doesn't even rest in a case as sensitive as this."

More From This Section

Another BJP MP Sangeeta Yadav also said that Mamata Banerjee should now take moral responsibility and resign from her position.

"What can be a bigger drama than the one who is in power taking out a protest rally... This is a woman's case and the CM (in the state) is a woman. She should take moral responsibility and resign and investigate this case and give the harshest punishment to all the culprits, setting an example not only in West Bengal but in the whole country," Sangeeta Yadav said.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said that the BJP would not stop its protest, "She (Mamata Banerjee) herself is the Chief Minister, Home Minister, Health Minister, then against whom was she protesting by taking out a rally?... She is trying to stop the BJP, we assure her that this movement will not stop, and we will continue our protest."

A post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly found raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, which has led to widespread outrage and protests.

Doctors all over the country are protesting and demanding justice over the case and the formation of a committee for the implementation of the Central Protection Act in all hospitals.