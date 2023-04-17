Home / India News / BJP demands Kejriwal's resignation over 'liquor scam', stages protest

Kejriwal is the "mastermind" of the "liquor scam" and he will have to go, the BJP's Delhi unit Virendra Sachdeva charged as he led the protesters

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
The BJP on Monday staged a protest near the Delhi Assembly demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal is the "mastermind" of the "liquor scam" and he will have to go, the BJP's Delhi unit Virendra Sachdeva charged as he led the protesters.

The police detained some of the protesters, including Sachdeva, as they marched from Chandgi Ram Akhara towards the Delhi Assembly and tried to dismantle the barricades.

Kejriwal was on Sunday questioned for nearly nine hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as a witness in the excise policy case.

He was asked 56 questions related to the now-scrapped policy at the CBI headquarters. The entire excise policy case is false and the result of dirty politics, he said after his questioning.

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Kejriwal government after Lt Governor VK Saxena last July recommended a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules in its implementation.

Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia, who had held charge of the Excise department, was arrested by the CBI in February in connection with the case.

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

