BJP MLA Rathindra Bose elected unopposed as West Bengal assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Rathindra Bose was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the West Bengal assembly on Friday, becoming the first legislator from the northern part of the state to hold the post.

His name was proposed in the House by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, following which pro tem Speaker Tapas Roy conducted a voice vote.

The pro tem Speaker declared Bose elected as the Speaker of the assembly after all 207 BJP legislators extended their support in his favour.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday announced Bose, the MLA from Cooch Behar Dakshin, as the BJP's candidate for the Speaker's post in the newly constituted 18th West Bengal assembly, while the opposition TMC decided not to field a nominee.