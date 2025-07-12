Home / India News / BJP office as centre of 'Vikasit Keralam' more important than CM post: Shah

BJP office as centre of 'Vikasit Keralam' more important than CM post: Shah

Shah inaugurated the new BJP state committee office, Mararji Bhavan, ahead of launching the party's campaign for the upcoming local body polls this year

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Shah also launched the logo and motto of the party's 'Vikasit Keralam' mission (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that it was more important for the BJP to ensure that its state office here becomes the centre of 'Vikasit Keralam' than having a Chief Minister in the government.

Shah made the statement while addressing a massive gathering of party activists and supporters at a ward-level leadership meeting at Putharikandam Maidan here after inaugurating the new BJP state committee office.

Shah also launched the logo and motto of the party's 'Vikasit Keralam' mission.

He said that the route to 'Vikasit Bharat' goes through 'Vikasit Keralam' only.

"Therefore, from now on, the basic aim of the BJP will be a 'Vikasit Keralam'," he said.

Shah inaugurated the new BJP state committee office, Mararji Bhavan, here ahead of launching the party's campaign for the upcoming local body polls this year and the assembly elections next year.

The Union Home Minister, who arrived in Kerala late Friday night, also paid floral tributes to a bronze half-bust of late former BJP state president K G Marar, which has been installed in the central hall of the new building.

He was accompanied by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other senior leaders of the party's Kerala unit while he took a tour of the new building.

Later in the afternoon, Shah will take part in a closed-door BJP state leadership meeting, where discussions will focus on preparations for the upcoming local body elections in Kerala.

He is expected to leave Thiruvananthapuram by 4 pm for Kannur, where he will visit the famous Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba before returning to Delhi, according to his itinerary released by the party.

Ahead of his arrival at Kannur, the District Collector has banned the use of drones, paragliders, hot air balloons or any other unmanned aerial vehicles in a five-kilometre radius around the airport there for three days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics: Amit Shah, Kerala, Kerala Elections, BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

