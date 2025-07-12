BJP office as centre of 'Vikasit Keralam' more important than CM post: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that it was more important for the BJP to ensure that its state office here becomes the centre of 'Vikasit Keralam' than having a Chief Minister in the government.

Shah made the statement while addressing a massive gathering of party activists and supporters at a ward-level leadership meeting at Putharikandam Maidan here after inaugurating the new BJP state committee office.

Shah also launched the logo and motto of the party's 'Vikasit Keralam' mission.

He said that the route to 'Vikasit Bharat' goes through 'Vikasit Keralam' only.

"Therefore, from now on, the basic aim of the BJP will be a 'Vikasit Keralam'," he said.

Shah inaugurated the new BJP state committee office, Mararji Bhavan, here ahead of launching the party's campaign for the upcoming local body polls this year and the assembly elections next year. The Union Home Minister, who arrived in Kerala late Friday night, also paid floral tributes to a bronze half-bust of late former BJP state president K G Marar, which has been installed in the central hall of the new building. He was accompanied by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other senior leaders of the party's Kerala unit while he took a tour of the new building.