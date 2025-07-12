Home / India News / CJI Gavai calls for reforms in legal system while addressing law graduates

CJI Gavai calls for reforms in legal system while addressing law graduates

Even though I conclude that our legal system is badly in need of fixing, I remain cautiously optimistic that my fellow citizens will rise to the challenges, CJI Gavai said

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI
CJI Gavai advised the passing out graduates to seek mentors not for their power, but for integrity (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian legal system has been facing unique challenges and is badly in need of fixing, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said on Saturday.

Delivering Convocation Address at Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad at Justice City near here, Justice Gavai advised students to go abroad for studies on scholarships, not to put pressure on family finances.

"Even though I conclude that our legal system is badly in need of fixing, I remain cautiously optimistic that my fellow citizens will rise to the challenges, CJI Gavai said.

ALSO READ: CJI Gavai vows full transparency in collegium, no compromise on merit

"Our country and legal system are facing unique challenges. Delays in trials can sometimes go for decades. We have seen cases where someone has been found innocent after spending years in jail as an undertrial. Our best talent can help us resolve the problems that we are facing," he further said.

He advised the passing out graduates to seek mentors not for their power, but for integrity. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha also participated in the convocation, while acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Sujoy Paul presided over the convocation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

23 Naxals with cumulative bounty of ₹1.18 cr surrender in Chhattisgarh

Shubhanshu Shukla to enter 7-day rehab after splashdown on Earth on July 15

Delhi CM launches pilot project to shift overhead power cables underground

2,000 police personnel deployed in Varanasi ahead of first Monday of Sawan

PM Modi highlights jobs boost, gives 51K joining letters at Rozgar Mela

Topics :chief justices of IndiaChief Justice of IndiaIndian JudiciaryLaw

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story