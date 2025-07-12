Shubhanshu Shukla to enter 7-day rehab after splashdown on Earth on July 15

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to splash down off the California coast on July 15 after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS). He will then undergo a week-long rehabilitation programme to help his body readjust to Earth’s gravity, news agency PTI reported.

Shukla travelled to space as part of the commercial Axiom-4 mission. He was joined by mission commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. The team had docked at the ISS on June 26.

ALSO READ: Shubhanshu Shukla turns farmer in space; grows methi seeds onboard ISS According to Nasa, the four astronauts are scheduled to undock from the ISS on Monday, July 14, at 4:35 pm IST (7:05 am ET).

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said the Crew Dragon spacecraft will perform a series of orbital manoeuvres before making a controlled descent. The splashdown is expected to take place near the California coast on July 15, 2025, around 3:00 pm IST. "Post splashdown, the Gaganyatri will undergo a rehabilitation program (about 7 days) under supervision of Flight Surgeon to adapt back to Earth's gravity," Isro said in a mission update. Valuable experience for Gaganyaan Isro paid nearly ₹550 crore for Shukla’s mission to the ISS. The experience will be used to support the planning and execution of India’s first human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, which is targeted for launch in 2027.

"Isro's flight surgeons are continuously monitoring and ensuring the overall health and fitness of the Gaganyatri through participation in private medical/psychological conferences. Gaganyatri Shubhanshu is in good health and in high spirit," Isro said. Final preparations before return Before undocking, the astronauts are expected to suit up and carry out systems checks starting at 2:25 pm IST. The ISS, currently orbiting Earth at 28,000 kmph, will release the spacecraft, which will then slow down for re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. ALSO READ: Exciting to see Earth from vantage point of ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla The Nasa said, "The Dragon spacecraft will return with more than 580 pounds of cargo, including Nasa hardware and data from over 60 experiments conducted throughout the mission."

A taste of home in space As the astronauts prepare to leave, mission commander Peggy Whitson shared on social media: “Enjoying our last few days on the @Space_Station with rehydrated shrimp cocktails and good company! #Ax4.” Shukla had contributed to the gathering with traditional Indian treats — carrot halwa and mango nectar (aamras). Research highlights from the mission During his time on the ISS, Shukla worked on a key experiment involving microalgae. Axiom Space said that these algae could potentially serve as a source of food, oxygen, and biofuels for future deep-space missions. Their resilience makes them a strong candidate for sustaining human life beyond Earth.

Nasa also highlighted several other studies the crew contributed to: -Exercise and spacesuit maintenance: Core activities for both Expedition 73 and Axiom-4 teams. -Voyager displays study: Examined how spaceflight affects eye movement and spatial coordination. -Environmental perception: Collected data to help design more mentally supportive habitats for long missions. -Cerebral blood flow research: Studied how microgravity and high carbon dioxide levels impact cardiovascular health. -Radiation monitoring: Used the compact Rad Nano Dosimeter to assess radiation exposure levels. -Cognitive testing: Participated in the acquired equivalence test to measure learning and adaptability in space. -PhotonGrav study: Captured brain activity data to support the development of neuroadaptive technologies for space and healthcare.