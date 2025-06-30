Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / KTR slams Shah over inaction against corruption allegations on T'gana govt

KTR slams Shah over inaction against corruption allegations on T'gana govt

KTR also took strong exception to what he described as an orchestrated campaign to defame the Kaleshwaram Project, which played a pivotal role in making Telangana the top rice-producing state

KT Rama Rao

The BRS leader further accused the BJP of betraying Telangana through multiple acts: scrapping the Bayyaram Steel Plant, meant to employ tribal youth | (File Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding to know why the BJP-led Centre has failed to order an investigation into the corruption allegations against the Congress government in Telangana, a release from BRS PRO said.

Reminding Shah of his remarks made earlier in Nizamabad, where he called the Revanth Reddy-led government an "ATM" for the Congress high command, KTR questioned, "Why hasn't the Union Home Minister acted upon it? What is stopping the Centre from initiating a probe through the CBI or ED?" 

Alleging a covert understanding between the BJP and Congress, KTR said, "In Delhi, they stage a mock fight. In Telangana, they strike secret deals. Is BJP shielding Revanth Reddy because it cannot take on BRS alone?"

 

KTR reminded that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once accused the Congress of running a "RR Tax" scam in Telangana, but no investigation was initiated. "If you only make allegations during visits, but allow Congress to loot in broad daylight, what message are you sending to the people?" he asked. 

The BRS leader also took strong exception to what he described as an orchestrated campaign to defame the Kaleshwaram Project, which played a pivotal role in making Telangana the top rice-producing state in the country. "Unfortunately, a landmark irrigation initiative like Kaleshwaram is being targeted purely for political gain," he said.

On the BJP's developmental record in the state, KTR noted, "Despite eight BJP MPs and two Union Ministers from Telangana, not a single project has been given national status. No IIT, IIM, or central medical institute has been granted. This discrimination hasn't gone unnoticed."

KTR also ridiculed the Centre's repeated "launches" of the Turmeric Board, pointing out that Union Minister Piyush Goyal had already virtually inaugurated it earlier this year. "Now Amit Shah is cutting ribbons for the same office set up in a building constructed by former CM KCR. Not a single rupee was allocated in the budget. Even a permanent building hasn't been sanctioned," he said.

The BRS leader further accused the BJP of betraying Telangana through multiple acts: scrapping the Bayyaram Steel Plant, meant to employ tribal youth.

Cancelling Hyderabad's ITIR project, which would have been a game-changer and pushing forward Andhra Pradesh's Banakacharla project, while curbing Telangana farmers' water rights.

Privatising the operations of Kazipet Coach Factory, thereby dashing youth employment hopes in Warangal, he further alleged.

"Since coming to power at the Centre, BJP has treated Telangana with hostility. The people have rejected them before and will continue to do so", KTR said in his statement.

Topics : Amit Shah KT Rama Rao Telangana govt corruption

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

