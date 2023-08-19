Home / India News / BJP putting RSS people into educational institutions: Harish Rawat

BJP putting RSS people into educational institutions: Harish Rawat

He also alleged that G-20 summit meetings being held in India are being "politicised" to win votes or "shine someone's public image"

ANI New Delhi
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government of putting RSS people at the helm of the government educational institutions, and said that as a result, their quality is "deteriorating".

"A serious issue came to the forefront that wherever BJP is in rule, they made their RSS workers sit in those institutions. They have caught hold of many educational institutions in Uttarakhand and these institutions have deteriorated over time," Harish Rawat said in Delhi.

He also alleged that G-20 summit meetings being held in India are being "politicised" to win votes or "shine someone's public image".

"These events (similar to G-20) have never been politicised and used to win votes or shine someone's public image...What's worrying is it is being given a political colour," Harish Rawat said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also made a similar allegation against RSS. Addressing a gathering in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi alleged that RSS is placing its own people in every institution of the country. He also claimed that a certain 'gentleman from the RSS' was the real decision maker of the Union government, not the ministers.

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

