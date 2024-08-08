BJP's 3-time tribal MLA Amritlal Meena passes away due to cardiac arrest

Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) three-time tribal MLA Amritlal Meena, aged 64, passed away due to a heart attack on Wednesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, in a condolence message on X, wrote, "I am shocked by the news of the demise of BJP MLA from Salumber Assembly constituency, Shri Amrit Lal Ji Meena due to a heart attack. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. I pray to Almighty God to give his holy soul a place in his feet and provide strength to his family members in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Babulal Kharadi, who is the Cabinet Minister in Rajasthan government also expressed his condolences and said "A very important member of our party has passed away today. He was like a brother to me, and I had a close relationship with his family. No one would be able to fill in the emptiness he has left in our lives. Finding someone like him is very rare. My condolences to his family."

BJP MLA Phool Singh Meena also expressed his condolences. "He was a very important member of us. I hope his family gets through such a big loss. Meena was very good with his work and was always focused on doing his best," he said.

Amritlal Meena was a member of the Salumber Sarada Panchayat Samiti in 2004 and was also a member of the Udaipur Zila Parishad from 2007 to 2010.

Meena was elected as the BJP MLA for the first time in 2013 after defeating Basanti Devi Meena of the Congress party. He was re-elected in 2018 and 2013 against Congress member Raghuvir Meena.