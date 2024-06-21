'BJP's corruption weakening country': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid NEET row

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of allowing widespread paper leaks that she claims are undermining India’s youth.

Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi highlighted what she described as a “national problem” under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule, where 43 recruitment exam papers have allegedly been compromised in the past five years.

“Under BJP rule, paper leaks have become a national problem that has ruined the future of millions of youths,” Gandhi said in Hindi.

“Millions of promising students study day and night, preparing for various exams, with their parents bearing the burden of education costs despite their own hardships. Students wait for vacancies for years. When vacancies are announced, there are expenses for filling out the forms for traveling to the exam centers, and in the end, all efforts are wasted due to corruption. BJP’s corruption is weakening the country,” she added.