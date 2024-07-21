Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee for offering shelter to people from Bangladesh

Malviya wrote in a post on X, "Who gave Mamata Banerjee the authority to welcome anyone in India? Immigration and citizenship are exclusively in the Center's domain.''

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 7:10 PM IST
The BJP on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for offering shelter to anyone coming in distress from Bangladesh and called it an "evil plan" of the INDIA bloc to settle illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country to Jharkhand to win elections.

BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya also questioned Banerjee's authority to offer shelter to anyone coming from other country, saying immigration and citizenship are exclusively in the Centre's domain, and that states have no locus-standi in such matters.

This came after the West Bengal chief minister said at a Kolkata rally that in the wake of the escalating violence in Bangladesh, she would keep the doors of her state open for people in distress from the neighbouring country and offer them shelter.

Banerjee referred to the United Nations Resolution on refugees as justification for her stand over the possible humanitarian crisis that may emerge on account of the severe law and order breakdown that has gripped Bangladesh over the past few days.

Reacting sharply to Banerjee's remarks, Malviya wrote in a post on X, "Who gave Mamata Banerjee the authority to welcome anyone in India? Immigration and citizenship are exclusively in the Center's domain. The States have no locus-standi."

"This is part of I.N.D.I Alliance's evil plan to settle illegal Bangladeshis from Bengal to Jharkhand, so that they can win elections," the BJP leader charged.

Hitting out at Banerjee, Malviya further said on odd days, she says she will not allow Hindu refugees, who came to India to escape religious persecution, to apply for citizenship under CAA and get their legitimate rights.

If they insist, she will ask "illegal Rohingyas, who vote for the TMC, to burn trains, block roads and kill people", he alleged.

On "even days" she says Bangladeshis are welcome to India, the BJP leader added.


Topics :BJPBangladesh

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

