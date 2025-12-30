Newsmakers@2025: People behind the year's firsts, farewells, flashpoints

Taking charge

(Clockwise from left) Justice Surya Kant succeeded Justice B R Gavai as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, beginning a 14-month tenure. The year also saw key regulatory reshuffles: Tuhin Kanta Pandey was appointed Sebi chairman in February; former finance secretary Ajay Seth was appointed chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India; and

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her long-running fight for democracy in a country ruled by President Nicolás Maduro since 2013. The award came amid Donald Trump’s own campaign for the honour. Forced underground for 11 months, Machado fell just hours short of reaching Oslo for the ceremony. She dedicated the prize “to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump”