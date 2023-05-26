BJP to file FIR against stealing of files from special secretary's office

The BJP will lodge a complaint with Delhi Police in connection with the alleged "stealing" of files from the office of special secretary (vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar at Secretariat building, party MP Manoj Tiwari said on Friday.

In a joint press conference with the leader of the opposition in Delhi assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, Tiwari said that if needed, BJP will also approach the court in the matter.

A purported CCTV footage showing some people moving around carrying files outside Rajasekhar's office on the intervening night of May 15-16 was also screened at the press conference.

"This CCTV exposes the Kejriwal government. The files from Rajasekhar's office were stolen and photocopied in a nearby room because the officer was probing corruption cases against them," Tiwari alleged.

He also questioned if opposition leaders like Mamta Banerjee and Sharad Pawar supported such action of the AAP government in Delhi whose party supremo Arvind Kejriwal met them seeking their support against the Centre's ordinance on services matter.

Questioning Kejriwal's silence on this matter, Bidhuri said a delegation of BJP leaders led by Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva will soon meet the Delhi police commissioner and demand for registration of an FIR in the matter.

Rajasekhar sent a report to his superiors regarding the opening of his office at the Secretariat on the intervening night of May 15-16 and the removal of "sensitive files" kept there for photocopying.

He suspected in his report that the files may have been "tampered" with during the incident.