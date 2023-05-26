All unauthorised colonies to be legalised: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan



This move will benefit people living in 2,500 unauthorised colonies of the state. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that all unauthorised colonies built by December 2022 will be made legal. He extended the deadline for legalising illegal colonies from December 31, 2016, to December 31, 2022.



In a programme of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, Chouhan said, “Why illegal? Have you built these houses with any illegal proceeds? You bought these houses with your hard-earned money. Why is it being called illegal? The decision to declare it illegal is itself illegal. I will end this.” According to officials, arrangements related to infrastructure will be made. Along with water and electricity, other arrangements will be taken care of. Under the new system, people belonging to the weaker sections will not have to pay even a 20 per cent development fee.