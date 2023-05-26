Home / India News / All unauthorised colonies to be legalised: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

All unauthorised colonies to be legalised: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

This move will benefit people living in 2,500 unauthorised colonies of the state.

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
All unauthorised colonies to be legalised: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that all unauthorised colonies built by December 2022 will be made legal. He extended the deadline for legalising illegal colonies from December 31, 2016, to December 31, 2022.
This move will benefit people living in 2,500 unauthorised colonies of the state.

According to officials, arrangements related to infrastructure will be made. Along with water and electricity, other arrangements will be taken care of. Under the new system, people belonging to the weaker sections will not have to pay even a 20 per cent development fee.
In a programme of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, Chouhan said, “Why illegal? Have you built these houses with any illegal proceeds? You bought these houses with your hard-earned money. Why is it being called illegal? The decision to declare it illegal is itself illegal. I will end this.”

He added that if a new illegal colony comes up, it will be the responsibility of the concerned officials. Officers must keep a close watch on this.
Urban planner and researcher Manoj Singh Meek has a different opinion on this. “Due to the inability of the government to provide houses at subsidised rates, low-income group buyers are forced to take such properties, which are illegal. Colonies with unplanned development lead to chaos in the cities. The financial condition of the local bodies is such that they can’t deal with this problem. This kind of statement from the chief minister can increase all kinds of illegal businesses. Not surprisingly, there are reports of doubling of property rates in these colonies in just two days.”

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh set to organise global investors summit in Indore

Tax sops for craft paper, textile, pharma units in Madhya Pradesh

It should be a win-win situation for both MP and investors: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches youth policy, portal

Madhya Pradesh govt plans to pay insurance premium of small farmers

Delhi HC to hear PIL against withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes on May 29

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for passport for three years

Have removed defamatory posts against BharatPe: Ashneer Grover to court

Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

Shivakumar approaches HC, seeks quashing of Covid rules violation cases

Topics :Madhya PradeshShivraj Singh ChauhanLand Acquisition

First Published: May 26 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story