Two more die in cracker factory blast in UP taking death toll to five

Two more die in cracker factory blast in UP taking death toll to five

The explosion, which took place in the Sirauli police station area, also caused damage to some adjoining buildings

Explosion
Representative Image: At least three persons were killed and as many injured following a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Bareilly (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 8:54 AM IST
Two more people died of wounds they sustained in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in a village here, police said on Thursday. Three people were reported dead in the incident a day before.

In the wake of the blast on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya suspended four policemen, removed the local Station House Officer, and ordered a probe against the Circle Officer.

The explosion that occurred in the Sirauli Police Station area around 4 pm also caused damage to some adjoining buildings.

Police said they are verifying the cracker unit licence.

Sub-inspectors Deshraj Singh and Nahar Singh and constables Ajay and Surendra were suspended.

Sirauli SHO Ravi Kumar was removed and sent to Police Lines, while a probe was ordered against Circle Officer Gaurav Singh.

A senior police officer said factory operator Nasir allegedly had the licence for another place but the house where the incident occurred belonged to his in-laws.

"The explosion also caused damage to at least three adjoining buildings. The man operating the firecracker unit has been identified as Nasir. He is said to have had a licence, details of which are being looked into," IG Rakesh Singh said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the kin of the dead and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the wounded.

"We have recovered remains of locally-made crackers from the spot. Prima facie it appears that the blast occurred because of them," SSP Arya said, ruling out deliberate act.

The officer added that a probe into the matter is underway and appropriate action will be taken against those found involved in the incident.

Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are still at the spot and are undertaking rescue work to ensure that nobody is left buried under the debris, the officials said.


First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

