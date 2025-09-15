Home / India News / BMW crash: Delhi court sends woman accused to two-day judicial custody

BMW crash: Delhi court sends woman accused to two-day judicial custody

Duty Magistrate Akanksha Singh sent Gaganpreet Kaur (38) to judicial custody after she was produced before the judge at her residence

gavel law cases
The judge also issued notice to Delhi Police and victim's kin on the bail application moved by Kaur, and directed to file their replies by September 15, when the court concerned will hear the matter. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Delhi court on Monday sent a woman, who allegedly drove the BMW car involved in the crash that killed a senior Finance Ministry official and left his wife injured in Dhaula Kuan, to two-day judicial custody.

Duty Magistrate Akanksha Singh sent Gaganpreet Kaur (38) to judicial custody after she was produced before the judge at her residence, and said her custodial interrogation was not required, her counsel, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said.

The judge also issued notice to Delhi Police and victim's kin on the bail application moved by Kaur, and directed to file their replies by September 15, when the court concerned will hear the matter.

Kaur was arrested on culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other charges on Monday after being discharged from a hospital, police said.

Several questions were raised on the handling of the aftermath of the crash as the FIR alleged that Kaur, took the victims, Navjot Singh and his wife Sandeep Kaur, to a healthcare facility more than 19 kilometres away from the accident site instead of any nearby hospital.

Also, the victims' family alleged that Gaganpreet and her husband were treated before Navjot and his wife despite their serious injuries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

News highlights: BMC asks citizens to avoid coastal, low-lying areas

From Oct, train booking only through Aadhar for first 15 mins from opening

India to launch precise timekeeping project with Isro, NPL across 5 sites

Deadly 'brain-eating amoeba' claims 18 lives, infects 67 in Kerala

FM Sitharaman highlights GIFT City as global hub for financial services

Topics :Delhi courtLaw

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story