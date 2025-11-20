Home / India News / Bomb threat emails sent to 3 private schools in Delhi; searches underway

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
At least three private schools in New Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday morning, prompting multiple agencies to launch a search operation, an official said.

The schools include the British School in Chanakyapuri and the Modern School in Barakhamba.

The officer further informed that a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and the fire department have rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

"So far, nothing suspicious has been found. We are carrying out search operations," the officer added.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

