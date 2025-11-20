Southern Railway to launch coast-to-coast parcel train service for 1st time

Aimed at providing fast and cost-effective parcel movement, Southern Railway for the first time would operate 'coast-to-coast' parcel express train service across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

This initiative, a first of its kind by the Indian Railways, marks a significant step toward strengthening regional parcel mobility.

"The unique feature of this service is earmarking of dedicated parcel coaches to each destination, ensuring organised parcel handling and management. The train accommodates a wide range of commodities including white goods, perishables, consumer products and industrial materials. A first of its kind time tabled logistics service connecting key business hubs of Tamil Nadu and Kerala," a press release issued late on November 19 by the Southern Railway said.

The parcel service would be operated on Fridays from Mangaluru Central and on Tuesdays from Royapuram, Chennai. The service would stop at Salem, Erode, Uttukkuli, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur and Kasaragod ensuring smooth and efficient loading and unloading across major commercial centres. The first service of 'Parcel Express' is scheduled to leave at 3.10 pm on December 12 from Mangaluru Central Railway Station and would reach Royapuram Chennai at 1.30 pm the next day. The return train would leave Royapuram at 3.45 pm on December 16 and it would reach Mangaluru Central at 2.20 pm the next day.