Home / India News / SC raises retirement age of MP judicial officers from 60 to 61 years

SC raises retirement age of MP judicial officers from 60 to 61 years

High court judges retire at the age of 62 and now the age of superannuation of district court judges in Madhya Pradesh will be 61

Supreme Court
In any case there is a difference of one year between the retirement age of high court judges and the district court judges, the court said
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Thursday raised the retirement age of judicial officers of Madhya Pradesh from 60 to 61 years.

In an interim order, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Prasanna B Varale and K Vinod Chandran referred to a similar decision taken by the Telangana High Court. It asked why judicial officers should be denied the relief when the state government was willing to do so.

It is needless to say that judicial officers as well as other employees of the state government draw salaries from the same public exchequer, the bench said, adding that the retirement age of other state government employees is 62 years.

In any case there is a difference of one year between the retirement age of high court judges and the district court judges, the court said.

High court judges retire at the age of 62 and now the age of superannuation of district court judges in Madhya Pradesh will be 61.

The bench posted the plea for final hearing after four weeks.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh High Court, opposed the submissions seeking enhancement of retirement age of district court judges.

On October 27, the top court had sought responses from the Madhya Pradesh government and the high court registry on a plea challenging the refusal to enhance the retirement age of judicial officers in the state from 60 to 61 years.

On May 26, a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai had said there was no legal impediment in raising the retirement age to 61 years for judicial officers in Madhya Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tamil Nadu CM slams Centre over rejection of plea on paddy moisture norms

Southern Railway to launch coast-to-coast parcel train service for 1st time

Timelines can't be fixed for governor to give assent to bills, says SC

50,000 children await justice as juvenile boards battle backlog: Report

Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar chief minister for record 10th time

Topics :Madhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh govtHigh CourtSupreme Courtretirement age

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story