Home / India News / Botanical Garden gets 'best metro station' award on DMRC foundation day

Botanical Garden gets 'best metro station' award on DMRC foundation day

The DMRC on Friday celebrated its 30th foundation day at Bharat Mandapam here

Over 70 employees of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) won annual Managing Director's awards in recognition of their outstanding contribution in the last one year, officials said. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 6:58 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Botanical Garden metro station won the awards of best station while Shastri Park depot was titled as the best metro depot, a statement issued by the DMRC on Friday said.

Over 70 employees of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) won annual Managing Director's awards in recognition of their outstanding contribution in the last one year, officials said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The DMRC on Friday celebrated its 30th foundation day at Bharat Mandapam here.

"Priti Kumari, senior station manager, won the award of metro woman of the year', while metro man of the year' award went to Mohammad Abdussueb Ahamad, head traffic controller, the statement said.

"Botanical Garden metro station won the awards of best metro station, while Shastri Park depot won the award of best metro depot. A special award for contribution to the use and promotion of Raj Bhasha was also given to Gopesh Kumar Verma, senior station manager," the statement stated.

Vijendra Singh, assistant manager security, was among the recipients.

According to the officials, a case of molestation was reported at the Mandi House Metro Station. He shared the details with the police and this action of Singh helped the police to work out a rather sensitive case.

The DMRC opened its first corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on December 25, 2002. Presently, the Delhi Metro network consists of about 392.44 kms with 288 stations.

Also Read

SC sets aside Rs 8,000 cr arbitral award to Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

Ayodhya temple gears up for first Holi, to play with eco-friendly gulal

First section of Delhi Metro phase-IV to open by July 2024, says DMRC chief

Rohith Vemula death: Police claim he was not Dalit, hid his 'real identity'

Asian Development Fund to be replenished with $5 billion: ADB Prez Asakawa

Go First won't move against HC order, set for fleet deregistration

Reservoirs report water shortage, southern belt worst hit, says CWC

How is Delhi escaping heat wave while the rest of the country is suffering?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi MetroDelhi PollutionDelhi governmentDelhi public transportPublic TransportRajiv Chowk metro station

First Published: May 04 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story