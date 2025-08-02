Home / India News / Brahmos will be manufactured in Lucknow: PM Modi hails indigenous weapons

Brahmos will be manufactured in Lucknow: PM Modi hails indigenous weapons

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, PM Modi commended India's air defence system, which countered Pakistani drones and missiles during the military operation

Modi, Narendra Modi
The Prime Minister added that major defence companies are setting up their manufacturing plants in the UP defence corridor (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded India's indigenous weapons used during Operation Sindoor and said that Brahmos Missiles will soon be manufactured in Lucknow.

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, PM Modi commended India's air defence system, which countered Pakistani drones and missiles during the military operation.

He said, "During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the Brahmos missiles. Brahmos missiles will now be manufactured in Lucknow."

The Prime Minister added that major defence companies are setting up their manufacturing plants in the UP defence corridor.

"Many major defence firms are setting up their manufacturing plants in the UP defence corridor. Made in India weapons will soon become the strength of our forces," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also hailed Operation Sindoor and said that he avenged the loss of the Pahalgam terror attack with the blessings of Lord Mahadev.

During his 51st visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, PM Modi dedicated the success of Operation Sindoor to Lord Mahadev.

PM Modi said, "This is the first time I have come to Kashi after Operation Sindoor. 26 innocent civilians were mercilessly killed by terrorists in Pahalgam. My heart was full of sorrow. I had pledged to take revenge for my daughters' sindoor, and I fulfilled it with the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor to the feet of Mahadev."

He assured that anyone messing with India will not be spared.

PM Modi said, "When there is injustice and terror in front, Mahadev adorns his 'Rudra roop'. The world saw this face of India during Operation Sindoor. Anyone who messes with India will not be spared even in 'pataal lok'."

Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people.

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

