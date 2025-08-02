Brahmos will be manufactured in Lucknow: PM Modi hails indigenous weapons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded India's indigenous weapons used during Operation Sindoor and said that Brahmos Missiles will soon be manufactured in Lucknow.

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, PM Modi commended India's air defence system, which countered Pakistani drones and missiles during the military operation.

He said, "During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the Brahmos missiles. Brahmos missiles will now be manufactured in Lucknow."

The Prime Minister added that major defence companies are setting up their manufacturing plants in the UP defence corridor.

"Many major defence firms are setting up their manufacturing plants in the UP defence corridor. Made in India weapons will soon become the strength of our forces," he said. Prime Minister Modi also hailed Operation Sindoor and said that he avenged the loss of the Pahalgam terror attack with the blessings of Lord Mahadev. During his 51st visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, PM Modi dedicated the success of Operation Sindoor to Lord Mahadev. PM Modi said, "This is the first time I have come to Kashi after Operation Sindoor. 26 innocent civilians were mercilessly killed by terrorists in Pahalgam. My heart was full of sorrow. I had pledged to take revenge for my daughters' sindoor, and I fulfilled it with the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor to the feet of Mahadev."